New Delhi The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested its former sepoy for conducting a fake raid at a shop in Kolkata impersonating as the investigating officer and issuing forged summons to an accused to extort money the agency said TuesdaySukumar Kamaliya holding the rank of a head constable in the paramilitary force SSB worked with the ED at its Kolkata office on deputation between 20192020 the agency said in a statement He was taken into custody on April 16 and later produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA court in Kolkata The court sent him to ED custody till April 29 the agency saidHe was found to be involved in conducting unauthorised search operation by way of impersonation in Kolkata and also issuing forgedfraudulent summons to one of the persons under investigation by impersonating the investigating officer the ED alleged The sepoy in one case obtained information about the investigation being conducted against a person in an unauthorised manner and during his posting and after his repatriation as a part of an extortion plan issued a fraudulent summons to the said person in order to extort money from him the ED said The said summons was forwarded through WhatsApp from his mobile so that the said person should contact him directly and money can be extorted from him it said In another matter Kamaliya conducted an unauthorised search operation in a coffee shop in south Kolkata and threatened its owner to extort Rs 10 lakh The owner of the coffee shop lodged a complaint with the ED which took cognisance of the matter and raided the residence of its former sepoy that resulted in the recovery and seizure of certain incriminating documents and electronic gadgets the agency said PTI