New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit. The poll panel asked her to respond to the notice by October 30 evening. The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her.

The BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her. Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.