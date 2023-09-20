New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, launched a comic book titled "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal" in order to inspire the youth to get enrolled and participate in the festival of democracy.

The comic book was launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey, and Arun Goel today at Nirvachan Sadan here. It is a joint initiative of the poll panel and Pran Comics to inspire the youth.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ECI wrote, "Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo & other comic characters will now create awareness amongst children about elections.

Further in another post, the ECI said, "Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai (Chacha Chaudhary's brain runs faster than a computer) and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by SVEEP division of ECI."

Recalling his childhood memories, the CEC said, "These comic characters with their universal appeal and emphasis on values like honesty, kindness, and compassion, provide an engaging platform to convey election-related information creatively."

With a significant following among children and teenagers, this medium enables the Election Commission to effectively engage with the youth, fostering a sense of informed and responsible citizenship from an early age. The comic book characters will help kids to imagine the election process, and it will also help the older generation to revive their earlier days.