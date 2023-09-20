Election Commission comes up with iconic Chacha Chaudhary comic book characters to woo youths to voting
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, launched a comic book titled "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal" in order to inspire the youth to get enrolled and participate in the festival of democracy.
The comic book was launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey, and Arun Goel today at Nirvachan Sadan here. It is a joint initiative of the poll panel and Pran Comics to inspire the youth.
-
ECI ropes in Chacha Chaudhary & Sabu to educate & motivate young and future voters.— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) September 20, 2023
CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel launched today a comic 'Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunaavi Dangal' - joint initiative of #ECI & Pran Comics#IVote4Sure pic.twitter.com/dxrJefUa4Z
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ECI wrote, "Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo & other comic characters will now create awareness amongst children about elections.
Further in another post, the ECI said, "Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai (Chacha Chaudhary's brain runs faster than a computer) and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by SVEEP division of ECI."
Recalling his childhood memories, the CEC said, "These comic characters with their universal appeal and emphasis on values like honesty, kindness, and compassion, provide an engaging platform to convey election-related information creatively."
With a significant following among children and teenagers, this medium enables the Election Commission to effectively engage with the youth, fostering a sense of informed and responsible citizenship from an early age. The comic book characters will help kids to imagine the election process, and it will also help the older generation to revive their earlier days.
The comic book will be available in both print and digital formats, ensuring accessibility across all platforms. Additionally, to inspire young minds, free copies of the comic book will be distributed in schools, educating future voters about the elections.