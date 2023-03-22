New Delhi: Twitterati went crazy Tuesday night as residents of the national capital as well as some north Indian cities came out of their homes as tremors of a powerful earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan were felt in India for almost two minutes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was 40 kilometers south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan's Hindukush region that borders Pakistan and Tajikistan. The 6.5 magnitude quake originated 188 kilometers below Earth's surface, hence its tremors were felt over a wide area.

Residents of plush Gurugram and Noida societies were seen coming down from their high rises at around 10 pm and standing in the open amid the tense situation. Twitter was flooded with ceiling fans and light chandeliers shaking in those two minutes. The earthquake was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Rajasthan.

A Delhi University student from the North Campus posted a video on Twitter of students standing outside their hostels. Another resident from Gurugram said that she ran down 11 flights of stairs when her building shook.

Meanwhile, some people also took to sharing memes to lighten the mood. One user shared a picture of Rajnikanth with the caption "God to Delhi, NCR people" with the superstar saying, "Kyu Hila Dala Na" (why did you shake us). Another shared a video clip of a huge crowd of people running in one direction with the caption, "People running to Twitter to confirm the earthquake in Delhi."

Vice President of Jammu Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah said in a lighter tone, "I love Twitter after a tremor. It’s all “earthquake” “shaking” “hil gaye”."The Delhi Police as well as the National Disaster Management Association cautioned the people on Twitter.