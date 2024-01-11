New Delhi: Mild Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Thursday afternoon after 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Afghanistan.

The seismic activity was also felt in the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad and Kashmir valley.

The tremor were felt at 2:50pm. However, no reports of casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the Indian government's nodal institution for monitoring seismic activity, Afghanistan was the epicenter of the earthquakes.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," NCS wrote on X.

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 4.5 are frequently experienced in the Delhi region. About 25–30 of these earthquakes have already occurred in Delhi in the past 100 years without causing any major damage.

Delhi is located in seismic activity zone IV and is surrounded by eighteen identified faults. The country's capital is not located in the most seismically active area, yet it is nevertheless vulnerable to a powerful earthquake with an epicenter somewhere in the Hindukush Mountains or the Himalayas.

The Delhi-Moradabad fault line, the Mathura fault line, and the Sohna fault line are the three active seismic fault lines that are close to Delhi.

The largest recorded earthquake to strike Delhi in about a century occurred on July 27, 1960, with a Richter scale value of roughly 5.6. According to records, that earthquake caused some minor damage to a few buildings in the New Delhi area.