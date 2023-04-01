New Delhi: A full emergency was declared at the Delhi Airport on Saturday after a Dubai-bound flight suffered bird-hit just after take off. The aircraft, operated by FedEx, was scheduled to arrive at Dubai Airport at 3.29 pm. In the last few days many flights are being diverted from Delhi Airport due to bad weather. On Thursday, 22 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport for bad weather.

Incidents of bird-hit are not uncommon. Last month, a Pune-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar's Biju Pattnaik International Airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off. Airport officials said that a detailed inspection was conducted after the incident and measures were taken so as to minimise its impact on the other scheduled operations. A similar incident of bird-hit leading to emergency landing occurred in another Air Asia flight in January. The Kolkata-bound flight made an emergency landing in Lucknow after suffering bird-hit soon after take-off. The airlines arranged accommodation for the passengers on another flight.

In February, a full emergency was declared at the international airport in Thiruvanthapuram after a Dammam-bound flight was diverted there from Calicut. The manner in which the fight had approached an aerodrome, it appeared as if there was a chance of some accident. Earlier, a Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight made an emergency landing in Coimbatore after two eagles hit the aircraft's left engine just prior to take off. All the passengers were deboarded after the incident. Coimbatore witnesses frequent incidents of bird-hit.