DUBAI BOUND AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHT FACES TECHNICAL GLITCH PASSENGERS SAFE

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight carrying 174 passengers experienced a malfunction in the aircraft's air conditioning system shortly after takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, officials said.

"A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returned to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a malfunction in the AC. The flight took off at 1:19 pm and returned at 3:52 pm," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport stated. Meanwhile, all 174 passengers were safe and will soon be taken to Dubai on another flight.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, "IX-539 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off. The operating crew elected to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram."

"The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 18:00 hours," they added.

Air India Express is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologises for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay, it further added. (ANI)

