New Delhi: A 40-year-old drunk passenger has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo. The said flier involved in the act was identified as Pratik and was flying to Bengaluru from Delhi.

Sources said he attempted to open the emergency door handle flap, fixed above the handle. Pratik, a resident of Kanpur, has been working as a marketing executive at an e-commerce platform. He was subjected to Alcohol Test soon after the aircraft landed in Bengaluru and was found drunk.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency in an inebriated state. On noticing this violation, the crew alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. It did not compromise the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," a release from Indigo read.

As stated by the Indigo, the act of the passenger did not compromise the safety of the aircraft since all the doors of the aircraft will be pressure locked when it is on air. Aviation experts suggest that all the exit doors are pressure-locked and it is impossible to open the doors mid-aid. The emergengy coors can be opened only when the flight lands.

Police said Pratik has been booked under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code and 11A (wilful non-compliance with directions) of the Aircraft Act 1934. He was detained at the Airport police station and was issued a notice under 41A Crpc which would warrant his appearance before the police official issuing the notice and to cooperate with the investigation.

Indigo flight's emergency doors have been a topic of discussion ever since BJP MP Tejasvi Surya "accidentally" opened it and was let off. Here are some reports related to that incident which might interest you.