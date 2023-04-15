Amritsar Punjab The Border Security Force BSF shot down an intruding drone near the IndiaPakistan border on Saturday The drone was spotted at Bachiwind village near the international border at 321 am on Saturday BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing around 32 kg On April 15 2023 at 321 am BSF troops deployed on the border fired on an intruding drone On initial search bag of 3 packets with blinkers wt appx 32 Kg heroin recovered from a farming field near villBachiwind Distt Amritsar Search under progress tweeted BSF Punjab FrontierEarlier on Thursday Security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control LoC in the Beri Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir s Rajouri On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri s Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked a statement by Defence Public Relation Officer saidFive loaded AK magazines some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone added the PRO BSF is mandated to guard the 3323 km IndiaPakistan International Border On March 28 BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items the paramilitary force saidThe drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector said the BSFEarlier in February the BSF troops also recovered six big packets of heroin weighing 6275 kg contained inside a bag in the wheat field of Toor village in the Amritsar district ANI