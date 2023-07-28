New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday adjourned House proceedings for the day after a spat with TMC's Derek O'Brien.

An agitated Dhakhar appeared 'furious' over the TMC MP's 'theatrics' which ensued during the former's speech. The Trinamool Congress MP in a repetition of what he did just days ago, countered Dhankhar again. Dhankhar, however, continued to appeal to him to show some 'decorum' of the House and relent.

Seeing an unrelenting O'Brien, Dhankhar got infuriated and sternly reprimanded the TMC MP. "It has become your habit to engage in theatrics...you think it is your prerogative. Every time, I initiate a discussion you rise and make noise. Sorry to say, gentleman. Don't thump the table. It's not a theatre hall," Dhankhar said just before adjourning the Rajya Sabha.

Before the heated exchange ensued Dhankhar urged the Trinamool Congress MP to take his seat. Earlier, a similar incident was witnessed during Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday. A heated exchange between Dhankhar and O'Brien took place after the latter urged the chairman to mention party affiliations of members of the Opposition who sought a discussion on Manipur violence.

A war of words ensued upon mentioning the party affiliations of the members of the Opposition. It was like a deja vu. Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Derek O'Brien again. Context and setting were different but the monsoon Session brought the two protagonists face to face once again. In the West Bengal assembly, too, similar scenes were witnessed when Dhankhar was the Governor.

Dhankhar on Monday read out names of the MPs along with the political parties they were affiliated with stating that 11 notices had been received under rule 176, to raise short-duration discussions, to discuss violence in states including Rajasthan and Manipur.

When Dhankhar began reading out 27 notices that were received under Rule 267, which states that the House should halt all business “to discuss a definite matter of urgent public importance”, from MPs of Opposition parties but he did not mention their party affiliations. Upon this, O'Brien asked Jagdeep Dhankhar to mention their party affiliations, just as he did for those who submitted notices under rule 176. As Dhankhar began naming the MPs, O'Brien was heard shouting, “Which party? Which party? I want to know.”