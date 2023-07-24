Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government was open to discussions in the Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.

"I am ready for discussion on Manipur; don't know why the opposition does not want it," Shah said amid opposition protests. He further said, "I request opposition leaders to allow debate; it's important for the truth to come out before the country on this issue (Manipur)."

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, he requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for the truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue. As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue.

But as the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day. Multiple members from Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have issued notices to the Chair seeking a discussion on the deteriorating situation in Manipur, in the ongoing Monsoon session which is washed out completely on the first two-day sittings beginning from Thursday.

The Opposition parties have been mounting their attack on the ruling BJP in the Centre and in the strife-torn northeastern state in Parliament. On Monday, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on Manipur.

The debate will be on the "persistent failure of both the Union and Manipur Government in resolving the issues and facilitating the peace process and grave matter of atrocities against women resulting from the ongoing violence in Manipur," the notice read. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chaddha are among those who have issued Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House and have pressed for debate on the Manipur situation.