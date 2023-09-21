Don't give platform to terrorists, Centre to TV channels amid India-Canada diplomatic row
Published: 10 hours ago
New Delhi: Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, the Centre on Thursday issued an advisory to private television channels to refrain from interviewing individuals linked with terrorism. The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "It has come to the notice of this Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime, including terrorism, belonging to an organisation, which has been proscribed by law in India, was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks, which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country."
"While the government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution, the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the CTN Act, 1995, including sub-section (2) of Section 20," the advisory said.
In light of the above, television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organisations that have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the CTN Act," the advisory added.