New Delhi: Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, the Centre on Thursday issued an advisory to private television channels to refrain from interviewing individuals linked with terrorism. The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "It has come to the notice of this Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime, including terrorism, belonging to an organisation, which has been proscribed by law in India, was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks, which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country."