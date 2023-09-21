DOMESTIC AIRLINES WITNESSES REMARKABLE SURGE IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN 2023 MOCA

New Delhi: The domestic aviation industry has experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic during the first eight months of 2023 According to a release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), "The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to August 2023 reached an impressive 1,190.62 lakhs, marking a substantial increase of 38.27% compared to the same period last year."

"The month of August 2023 alone witnessed a significant monthly growth rate of 23.13%, with passenger numbers soaring to 148.27 lakhs." Appreciating the growth in the sector, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that "consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient and customer-centric aviation ecosystem."

As the aviation industry was amongst the most impacted industries due to the global pandemic, the past few months have witnessed tremendous growth with data matching up to the statistics of pre-Covid time and even crossing it in a few instances. Despite the impressive growth in passenger traffic, it is worth noting that the overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in August 2023 was a mere 0.65%.