DOCTORS DETECT RARE BOMBAY BLOOD GROUP IN WOMAN PATIENT IN WEST BENGAL

Bolpur: Rare Bombay blood group was found in the body of a woman in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The matter was known when the woman patient was admitted to a private hospital in Bolpur with a fractured arm. She was in need of blood. During the blood group testing, it was found that she has OH or 'Bombay blood group' in her body. One in ten million people has this blood group. Only six to seven people in West Bengal have this blood group.

HH or OH blood is very rare. This blood group was discovered in 1952 by Dr YG Vende in Bombay (now known as Mumbai). Hence, this rare blood group is known as 'Bombay Group'. Only 1 in 10 lakh people have this blood group. Blood of this group is not stored in any blood bank as it is rare. This blood group is collected on an urgent basis.

Now, one person has been found with this blood group in the Birbhum district. He is a resident of Rajnagar. The second person was found in Bolpur. The 45-year-old woman, a resident of Nurpur, Bolpur, fractured her arm and was admitted to a private hospital in Bolpur. One unit of blood was required as she suffered blood loss due to profuse bleeding. The woman never had her blood group tested earlier.

So, blood samples were collected and the blood group was tested at Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital. The results were not accurate. Again the blood sample was sent to the blood bank of Siuri Super Specialty Hospital. Doctors found the sample to be from Bombay blood group. A young man from Rajnagar quickly donated this rare blood to the woman on behalf of the Birbhum Voluntary Blood Donors Association. Thereafter, the woman underwent surgery at a private hospital in Bolpur.

The woman's son said, "Bombay blood group was found in my mother's body. I approached Nurul Haque, secretary of Birbhum Voluntary Blood Donors Association. He arranged this blood within 30 hours. A young man from their group donated blood to my mother." District Secretary of Birbhum Voluntary Blood Donors Association Nurul Haque said, "Only six to seven people in the state are of Bombay blood group. And there was one in this district. Another person was found. We do not disclose the names of blood donors and recipients of this rare blood group as that may lead to black marketing. The woman has been given blood and she is undergoing surgery."