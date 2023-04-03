Hyderabad: Whatever happens in Mukesh Ambani's house is special. Recently, the Ambani family organised a grand party to mark the opening of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani's dream project 'The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The family hosted a dinner for political, film and sports personalities. However, a photo of a special dessert that was served to the guests went viral on social media. Though the sweet is quite popular in north India, it caught the attention of the netizens as sweet meat was served accompanied by currency notes. Everyone was puzzled why currency notes were put on the plate when it was served to the guests.

The news came to light when some netizens posted photos of the dinner at Ambani's party on social media. It is a photo of the dessert ready to be served to the guests. A leaf is put in a bowl and sweets are placed on it and currency notes are kept next to it. But a proper look reveals that they are not real currency notes. That dessert is 'Daulat ki chaat', which is very popular in Delhi.

This delicious sweet is available in many parts of north India, including Old Delhi, for two months only during winter. It is made from condensed milk foam and topped with pistachios, khoya and powdered sugar. It is named 'Daulat ki chaat' as it is made with rich ingredients.

With wealth in the name itself, Delhi-based restaurant 'Indian Ascent' is selling the dessert with fake currency notes. This sweet has become very popular and was served to the guests at Ambani's party. Moreover, netizens, who have seen these viral photos are commenting that they are not real currency notes.

Also, it seems that many special dishes were served to the guests at Ambani's party. A variety of traditional Indian dishes like palak paneer, dal, curry, roti, desserts and papad were served on silver plates at dinner. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday. On the occasion, special celebrations were conducted for three days. The fete was attended by Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, political leaders and sports personalities.