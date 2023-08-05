DO YOU KNOW WHAT PHONE META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG USES

Hyderabad: Many people are interested to know about the lifestyle and gadgets used by celebrities and CEOs of top companies. Moreover, any information related to it will go viral on social media. In the past, there was a discussion about the phone used by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Finally, knowing that he uses an iPhone, they felt nothing strange about it. Similarly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that he will use the Pixel phone. Recently, a discussion has started on social media about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's phone.

The reason for this is that he shared a photo of himself looking at his mobile on his Insta story saying "Checking 13 mails on the way to the concert." Do you know what phone he is using? Android model and if yes, what is the brand? It is Samsung. However, it is not clear, which model it is exactly. In terms of design, netizens predict that it is a Samsung Galaxy S21 or S22 series.

Earlier in a YouTube channel interview, Zuckerberg said that he likes Android phones very much and has been using Samsung phones for a long time. He said that he is a big fan of that brand. At that time, Zuckerberg believed that more people around the world are using Android phones and that it has better features than other OS. Moreover, he said that he would suggest his team members in the office use Android models more.

