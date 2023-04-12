Cuddalore: The local police here arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor Pakkirisamy for the alleged sexual harassment of a 5-year-old girl in Vriddhachalam on Wednesday. Following the arrest, the general secretary of DMK, Duraimurugan, issued a statement declaring the immediate removal of that Pakkirisamy from the party.

Pakkirisamy is the councillor of the 30th Ward of the DMK of the Vrudhachalam Municipality in the Cuddalore District. Other than his political endeavours, he also runs a nursery school in the Vriddhachalam area, where the victim, a 5-year-old girl, would study. The arrest was initiated on the basis of a complaint by the girl's parents at the Vriddhachalam All-Women Police Station.

As informed by the officials, the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rushed the victim for initial treatment at the Vriddhachalam Government Hospital for medical examination. The medical team confirmed after the medical examination that the girl was raped. Following this, the victim's parents lodged a complaint at the said police station, and the police arrested Pakkirisamy immediately thereafter.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami brought a resolution to draw attention to this matter in the state Assembly today. Responding to that, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "A case has been registered against Pakkirisamy who sexually assaulted a girl and he has been arrested. I have ordered an investigation into the matter, and asked to take impartial action." Stalin also clarified that the councillor was immediately and permanently removed from the party as soon as the case came to light.