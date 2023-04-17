Bengaluru Congress Karnataka president DK Shivakumar on Monday predicted that the party will manage over 150 seats and form the government The state will vote on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13 Addressing an election campaign Shivakumar said senior leaders like Jagadish Shetter and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP and joined the Congress He claimed that many ministers and MLAs had expressed their interest to join Congress but the party did not have any political space for accommodating them We will cross 150 seats and we are very confident that we will form the government here This is my gut feeling that we will form the government this time Shivakumar said He said that Rahul Gandhi had given him the mantra to create leaders and not followers I am following Rahul Gandhi s mantra and have created hundreds of leaders in the state I don t know the agenda of the BJP and Janata Dal Secular I don t do election but it is the leaders who do it he saidFormer chief minister Shettar on Sunday quit the BJP alleging that he was humiliated and illtreated by the party He joined the Congress this morning at Bengaluru in presence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar Last week Savadi deputy chief minister had joined the Congress two days after leaving the BJP Both leaders were denied tickets Also Read BJP left me disappointed Jagadish Shettar joins CongressEarlier senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that BJP was falling like a house of cards Taking to Twitter Ramesh had claimed that the party was on the track to form the government with a full majority