The bench said the policy framework set out makes it clear that all CRs after nine years of service were required to be taken into consideration, and added that a cut-off was applied arbitrarily in the present case to equate the women officers with their male counterparts.

The apex court, in its order, said: “We order and direct that a fresh exercise of reconvening special selection board 3B (for promotion as colonel) no later than the fortnight of this judgement……All the confidential reports (CRs) except the last two CRs will be taken into account."