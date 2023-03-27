New Delhi: Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on Monday. The notice to Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his automatic disqualification as Lok Sabha member. A senior official said a disqualified Lok Sabha member has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Another official said that Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay, a request that can be considered by the panel. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was marked to various departments, including the Directorate of Estates, New Delhi Municipal Council, and all the benefits available to Gandhi as a member of Parliament too are under review.

Gandhi has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction, the sources said. Congress workers have held protests in different parts of the country following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. The party has attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically.

The court verdict, which came last week, related to Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname remarks made during an election rally in April 2019 in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (With Agency Inputs)