New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that India has sought parity in the respective Canadian diplomatic presence in the country and discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this. This comes amid reports that India has told Canada that it must repatriate the diplomats by Oct 10 to maintain 'parity' and to avoid their interference in India's internal matters.

New Delhi has said that any diplomat amongst those on the list staying above this period will lose his/her diplomatic immunity. Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their continuing interference in our internal affairs, we have sought parity in respective diplomatic presence."

He said, "Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this . Given the Canadian diplomatic presence is very much higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction", MEA spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said that Canada wants private talks with India to resolve a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

"We are in contact with the Government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously and we will continue to engage privately because we think diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said during a media briefing. The relations between India and Canada have been pushed to a new low after Canadian PM Trudeau alleged that the Indian government agents were linked to the murder of the Sikh separatist Nijjar Singh in Canada in June. However, India has rejected the allegation calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.