DIRECTOR DUO RAJ AND DK SHARE UPDATE ON THE LAUNCH OF FAMILY MAN 3

Hyderabad: 'The Family Man' is the most popular Indian web series and both seasons have already been highly successful. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the third season. The creators of the series, Raj and DK, responded in connection with the web series.

They said that 'Family Man-3' will be launched by the end of this year. Raj and DK shared many things while announcing the date of 'Guns and Gulabs', which will be streaming from August 18. "We have a lot of things in front of us right now. 'Guns and Gulabs' is ready for streaming. As soon as this is done, we will start working on 'The Family Man 3'."

They further stated, "We will take 'The Family Man' on to the sets by the end of this year and there is still time for 'Farzi 2'. At present our priority is only for 'Family Man 3'. The shoot of 'Citadel' is almost complete. Although we faced some difficulties in the beginning, we overcame them and completed it successfully," they said. "It came out very well," they said. Inspired by the American 'Citadel', changes were made in accordance with the Indian nativity. Varun Dhawan and Samantha played key roles.

While 'The Family Man' series is a spy thriller. Srikanth Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) works as an agent in the Threat Analysis and Survival Cell (TASC). TASC's job is to foil the plots of terrorists and anti-social forces to attack India. In the third part, Manoj Tiwari and his team will fight against the dire consequences that India is facing from China.