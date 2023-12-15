New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that Digi Yatra facility will be available at 25 more airports in 2024.

Addressing the media personnel at National Media Centre, New Delhi on congretion at the airports, the Union Aviation Minister said that Digi Yatra will be introduced at 14 airports in the first phase and another 11 airports in the second phase next year.

It is worthy to note here that as of now, the facility is available at 13 airports for domestic passengers. Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

On tacking congestion at airports, Scindia said that "manpower, X-ray machines, departure entry gates, check-in counters and immigration counters have been increased compared to last year."

He further said that in order to remove these bottlenecks and improve the infrastructure availability, several measures have been taken including- "installation of waiting time screens at entry and police naka points to apprise passengers about the waiting time, opening of additional entry gates, increase in the waiting area both at entry and security hold area" and several others.

Highlighting the security concerns, he said that over the last eight months, there has been a substantial 19 per cent surge in the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The CISF personnel at the joint venture airports have been increased to 19,760 as of December 12 this year. This is a rise of 19 per cent compared to 16,572 personnel on December 12, 2022, the minister said at a briefing.

According to him, the deployment of CISF personnel at AAI (Airports Authority of India) airports has increased to 4,973, a rise of 27 per cent as against 3,915 on December 12, 2022.

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of immigration services, Scindia shared plans to strengthen the immigration workforce by adding 1000 personnel.