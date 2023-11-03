DIFFICULT TO STRIKE DOWN PART OF WOMEN RESERVATION LAW THAT SAYS IT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AFTER CENSUS SC

Thakur’s plea contended that in the democratic process all corners of the society's representation is required but from the last 75 years there is no adequate representation of required women in Parliament as well as in the state legislature. “This is the long pending demand from the decades and Parliament rightly passed the above act for 33% reservation but putting the clog that the said act will be implemented after the delimitation is undertaken for these purposes after the relevant figures for the first census which may kindly be declared as Void-ab-initio, for immediate implementation of the 33% women reservation”, said the plea.