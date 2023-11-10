Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited Diwali is on the weekend and its arrival is marked with devotees observing Dhanteras today. The commencement of this vibrant celebration is observed worldwide by the Hindus.

The preparations are in full swing across the country, as the entire populace is gearing up to celebrate the 'festival of lights' on November 12 this year. Diwali, observed with deep-rooted traditional fervor, extends its joyous festivities for five days in many states, with Dhanteras being the inaugural day.

Dhanteras- Alternatively known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, typically occurs two days before the grandeur of Diwali. According to the Panchang, Dhanteras graces the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik.

This auspicious day is revered for its association with the purchase of gold and silver, as well as the acquisition of new utensils and various household items. The customary worship of Hindu deities Lakshmi, Kubera, and Dhanvantari during the Pradosh Kaal or evening is believed to usher in wealth and prosperity for those who partake in these sacred rituals.

Dhanteras timing- Hindu traditions emphasise the significance of conducting important activities within an auspicious period or muhurat to ensure desired results. For this year, Dhanteras presents enough time to buy gold or silver, with the Trayodashi Tithi spanning from 12.35 pm on November 10 to 1.57 pm on November 11. The Dhanteras Puja is recommended during the Pradosh Kaal, occurring from 5.30 pm to 8.08 pm, with the muhurat for the puja set between 5.47 pm and 7.43 pm on Friday.

Significance- Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, carries profound significance rooted in mythology. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during Sagar Manthan, the churning of the milk sea, alongside Lord Kubera, the God of wealth. This sacred Trayodashi is dedicated to their worship. Lord Dhanvantari, the last to emerge during Sagar Manthan, brought with him the nectar of immortality (Amrit) as the Devas and Asuras churned the sea.

What to buy?- The tradition of purchasing gold and silver, new utensils, and various metal items on Dhanteras is deeply ingrained in many states across India. This practice is believed to attract good fortune and wealth.