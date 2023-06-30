New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official. Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit. The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6.

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official said.

Go-First on Thursday announced an extension of its flight cancellation till July 6 "due to operational reasons". "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 6th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

Resolution Professionals (RP) submitted a detailed plan about Go First revival before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. After an almost two-and-half hour-long meeting with DGCA and its senior officials in Delhi, Go First Resolution Professionals assured the regulator that the company is serious about restarting the business.

A statement from GoFirst had said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations." "Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights", a GoFirst official said.