DGCA SIMPLIFIES PROCESS FOR GRANT OF HELIPORT LICENSE

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has simplified the process for the grant of heliport license. The applications for NOC to five external organizations can be routed through a single tab in the applicant's eGCA profile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants Heliport License to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated rooftops of the buildings in compliance with Aircraft Rules and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs). "Applicants desirous of obtaining a license/ authorization are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal," it said.

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to get clearances from the Ministries of Home, Defence, and Environment and Forest, and Airport Authority of India and the local administration

"The above process has now been simplified and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant's eGCA profile. The applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organizations can be routed through this tab via the URL link/email of the respective organizations. This has simplified the process for the applicants, and they can now apply for NOC/Clearances through a single window provided on the eGCA portal," the Ministry said in the statement.

"Under the leadership of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has laid special focus on ease of doing business," it said. The eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) portal was launched by Scindia in November 2021 with an aim to enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched UDAN 5.1 to further enhance the connectivity to remote areas of the country and achieve last-mile connectivity, including through helicopters. This initiative will further ease and ensure the success of UDAN 5.1.

