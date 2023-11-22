DGCA ORDERS RECERTIFICATION OF RED BIRD FLIGHT TRAINING ACADEMY AFTER FINDING SEVERAL DEFICIENCIES DURING AN AUDIT

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered the recertification of Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd after finding deficiencies in an audit carried out in the wake of two incidents of crash landing last month on October 19 and 22.

A special maintenance audit was carried out at the training academy's main base in Baramati, Maharashtra and at four sub-bases in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh; Kalburgi and Belgavi in Karnataka; and Lilabari, Assam. "The findings from the special maintenance audit revealed deficiencies in personnel training, maintenance schedules and records, internal audit practices, tool and store management and fuel storage and handling", the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

"Accordingly, DGCA has initiated enforcement action on M/s Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. and a show cause notice has been issued for the deficiencies." DGCA has reviewed the corrective actions taken by Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. on the findings of the maintenance audit.

"The review has indicated that the flying training organisation has failed to continuously adhere to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 and Civil Aviation Requirements in order to ensure proper maintenance of the aircraft for ensuring continued safe operations", it said. Accordingly, recertification of the maintenance organization and continuous airworthiness management of Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. is being undertaken afresh by DGCA.

It is pertinent to note here that on October 19, the Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft with the registration VT-RBC took off from runway 11 at Baramati, with its sole occupant, who was the Chief Flying Instructor (CFI), on board. Shortly after reaching an altitude of around 100 feet during the initial climb, the crew encountered an engine-related issue resulting in a loss of power. In response to this unexpected situation, the crew made the decision to abort the flight and executed a crash landing just outside the airport's northern perimeter.