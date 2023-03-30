Indore: Five people died and several others were trapped after the cover of a well they were standing on caved in at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday, officials said. The district administration and fire and rescue personnel were roped in to rescue the victims.

As per the latest inputs, the bodies of three women and two men have been recovered while at least 10 people have been rescued from the well. The incident was reported at the Beleshwar temple located in Patel Nagar on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, about 25 persons including the elderly, women, and children, were worshiping the deity on the occasion of Ram Navami, standing over the well when the mishap occurred.

All of them were trapped in the well. Rescue works are underway. We have so far rescued 10 people from the well, the official said. Sources confirmed that at least five bodies were also recovered from the site. The police team, SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) team, and district revenue officials were involved in the rescue operations. The senior officials visited the site and took stock of the rescue operations.

In a video that captured the moments after the cave-in, several devotees are seen holding ropes and coming out from the caved-in area with the policemen who are part of the rescue efforts advising the people on the spot to remain calm and support them.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has directed Indore Commissioner and collector to rescue the trapped as soon as possible. "CMO is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. Top officers of Indore Police and district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Some people have also been rescued," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely pained by the mishap and had reviewed the situation while speaking to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi tweeted.