DESPITE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS NO FIR AGAINST WFI CHIEF YET AS HE BELONGS TO BJP DIGVIJAYA

Indore: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that an FIR is not being registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh despite strong protests by women wrestlers in Delhi over allegations of sexual harassment because he belongs to the ruling party.

"When former Congress president Rahul Gandhi mentions the statement of a girl in his speech, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police goes to his house to inquire about it. But despite allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by women wrestlers, why no FIR has been filed against him till date...because he is a BJP leader," Singh said.

Extending support to the protesting women wrestlers, he said the Congress will continue to fight for the rights of sportspersons who bring laurels to the country. The Rajya Sabha member also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has time to say his "Mann Ki Baat" every week, but does not have any time to listen to the "Jan Ki Baat".

Singh said that former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik's revelations related to the terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) in 2019 raise a question mark on the government's intelligence. But what is the reason for the prime minister not responding on this subject yet, he asked.

"The families of the 40 soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack are questioning why there was no detailed investigation in this matter. When I asked this question, I was accused of being an anti-national. I had said the same thing, which the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Malik is saying these days," the Congress leader claimed. (PTI)