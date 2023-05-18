Hyderabad: Despite brickbats, The Kerala Story continues to do brisk business in the box office. The Adah Sharma-starrer has already attained its pride of place, hitting the 165 crore-crore mark.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the public screening of movie ‘The Kerala Story’. The court said the May 8 order suffers from “overbreadth” and is not based on any material produced before Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure all security arrangements be made to ensure the film's screening and the safety of moviegoers. Here are 10 facts about the movie which you need to know.

Also read: "Bad films bomb...": SC stays Bengal govt's ban on 'The Kerala Story'

1) The Supreme Court also asked The Kerala story producer to put a disclaimer by 5 p.m. on May 20 in the film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

2) The apex court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure all security arrangements be made to ensure the film's screening and the safety of moviegoers.

3) On May 17, the film though witnessed a slight drop in its collection but it still managed to collect a whopping Rs 165 crore at the domestic box office. In this process, The Kerala Story has emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

4) The Kerala Story, which chronicles the story of a Hindu woman from Kerala, played by Adah Sharma, who is allegedly brainwashed to embrace Islam and sent to Syria, where she is forced to join the ISIS terrorist orgnisation; is being projected by its director Sudipto Sen as a national blockbuster which was released in more than 200 screens in the United States and Canada.

5) A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

6) Sen termed the movie as a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema. With adulation, also came criticism and controversy. West Bengal became the only state which banned the movie while exhibitors in Tamil Nadu took the film out off theatres evoking widespread condemnation from film's director, producer and politicians over an allegation of an 'attack on creative freedom' of artistes.

7) On Thursday, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan while reacting to West Bengal’s defending ban of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ to the Supreme Court alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee is taking an anti-woman position by banning this film. Tom Vadakkan, who was quoted by news agency ANI, said, “The film cleared by the censor board of India and gives a right to be exhibited in every centre of the country. She (Mamata Banerjee) has appeasement agenda. It is unfortunate that she speaks that language. It is a clear anti-woman position that Mamata is taking. I don’t think this will work because when this film will come on the OTT form, neither Mamata nor anybody can stop it.”

8) Earlier on May 5, the Kerala High Court, in an interim order , has rejected the demand to stay the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and refused to declare the ‘A’ certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) illegal.

9) Earlier, The Kerala Story was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP-ruled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who watched the movie, asked parents to watch the movie along with their daughters though he said he won't promote the movie.

10) The Kerala Story became a popular subject of political discourse during the Karnataka polls when BJP President JP Nadda spoke about a new kind of terrorism without arms and bombs have taken root in India while giving reference to the movie.