New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday suspended TMC MP O'Brien over 'misconduct' after he led other opposition MPs to indulge in a loud protest demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House to answer for Wednesday's Parliament security breach.

Earlier, the Rajya began as usual before Derek O'Brien was joined by a host of opposition MPs, who along with the TMC MP demanded Home Minsiter's presence and his statement on the Parliament security breach. The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes with O'Brien gesticulating at Dhankhar setting off another duel with the chairman. On previous several occasions, both were at loggerheads with each other over issues which saw the TMC MP's suspension during a Rajya Sabha session in August.

The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member. O'Brien had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters. Soon after, the Trinamool MP was named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and was asked to leave the House.

Speaking outside Parliament Trinamool MP Dola Sen also demanded action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who had reportedly helped the accused Manoranjan get a visitor pass for Parliament. "Why is the Ethics committee is quiet on this? Pratap Simha who is a BJP MP, why is he not being expelled? We seriously want to know if the security of parliamentarians is compromised then what will happen to the people of the county? The home minister did not even state this. TMC needs a proper investigation" Dola Sen said. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over a security breach. While the opposition leaders are demanding statements in both houses.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the enquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.