DENSE FOG CONTINUES TO BLANKET NORTH INDIA IMD ISSUES ADVISORY

Hyderabad: The dense fog in Northern India has affected vehicular movement and disrupted the flights and train services in the region. The national capital has recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. Meanwhile, dense fog affected the visibility in several parts of the city on Thursday morning.

The dense fog has disrupted normal life in the urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The e-rickshaw and tempo drivers said that the fog has impacted their business as well. An auto driver in Prayagraj said, "We're having issues while driving and our families are suffering as a result. We don't have the money to sit at home and do nothing. Because of the compulsion, we're driving."

Meanwhile, a loal resident said, "Because of dense fog, we are facing problems, but it happens in winter. The fog is dense, and it is creating problems as the visibility is poor." The visibility has dropped severely in Mathura. A Mathura resident said, "The fog is so dense, we cannot even see people around us when we come out for a morning walk." The residents said that due to dense fog and cold, they have been using bonfires.

Similarly, dense fog was also witnessed in some parts of Haryana, South-west Rajasthan and Northern Madhya Pradesh according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has issued an advisory and recommended drivers use fog lights and advised travellers to stay updated on the schedules of airlines, railways, and state transport buses. (With PTI Inputs)