Hyderabad: There is a surge of dengue cases in the some parts of the country. The cases have increased in Karnataka, particularly its capital and in Bihar. There has been surge in cases in Uttarakhand and also in the national capital New Delhi.

Cases on the surge in Karnataka: Dengue cases are increasing in the state. Especially the number of cases has increased in the capital Bangalore. At present, 6,806 cases have been detected in the state, of which 3,454 cases are in Bangalore. The increasing number of cases has raised concern.By this time in 2022, 5,500 cases were detected in the state. 1,058 cases were reported in the capital Bangalore. By the end of September 2021, 520 cases were registered in the city.

Due to climate change in the state, dengue cases are increasing. Compared to the last two years, the rainfall this year is less. However, the number of dengue cases is high. The reason is that the rain does not fall continuously, creating a favorable environment for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Doctors say that if it rained continuously, the water would not stop and the eggs would go into the water.

Cases on the rise in Bihar: Once again the outbreak of dengue is increasing in Bihar. Till Tuesday, over 300 cases of dengue have been found in the state. In this, maximum 105 dengue cases have been found in the Bhagalpur district, while the figure has crossed 100 in Patna. Patna's district officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has also been affected by dengue. On behalf of the Health Department, continuous awareness and spraying work is being done for its prevention.

A call center cum control room for dengue has also been set up in the State Health Society. Its number is 104. Apart from this, helpline number 0612-2370131 for dengue has also been issued by the Health Department. Apart from this, 0612-2951964 and WhatsApp number 7739851777 have also been issued for fogging.

Uttarakhand also affected: At present, dengue cases have been seen in six out of 13 districts of Uttarakhand. According to the government data, so far 838 cases have been reported in these six districts. Dengue has been confirmed in 49 new patients within the last 24 hours. Currently, 131 patients are undergoing treatment while 703 patients have. Out of the six dengue-affected districts, Dehradun district has reported the highest number of 506 cases. Four patients have died in Dehradun.

As per the government data, 125 cases of dengue have come to the fore in Haridwar district. Dengue has been confirmed in 120 patients in the Nainital district and 68 patients in the Pauri Garhwal district. 11 cases of dengue have been reported in the Udham Singh Nagar district, while eight patients are affected in the Chamoli district. In 2019 over 10,000 patients were affected by dengue, while around 100 patients had died. The health department officials said that there is a possibility of a dengue outbreak every three years. However, in 2022, only 550 patients were affected by dengue.

Delhi also hit: In the first week of August, a total of 348 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital. However, since then, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not released the weekly report of new dengue patients for the last four weeks. In the first week's report released on August 5, 105 new dengue patients were found in just five days.

Jharkhand also among affected states: According to the report of the Jharkhand Health Department, currently there are a total of 676 dengue patients in the state, out of which 469 cases are in Jamshedpur district alone. So far, 56 patients have been identified in capital Ranchi. Within the last two months, the number of dengue patients in the state has increased 10 times.

Officials said that within a week, four patients have succumbed to dengue and all the deceased were residents of Jamshedpur. Ranchi has the maximum number of patients after Jamshedpur. 40 cases have been identified in Seraikela, 30 in Sahebganj, six each in West Singhbhum and Bokaro, 12 in Palamu, six Bokaro, eight in Deoghar, four in Dhanbad, four in Dumka, two in Gharwa, four in Giridih, eight in Gumla, three in Hazaribagh, six in Jamtara and one in Koderma.

