New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over suspension of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saying the Centre is attacking Parliament and democracy.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs. We have two simple and genuine demands - 1. The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security. 2. A detailed discussion should be held on the same. PM can give an interview to a newspaper; Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have ZERO accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the PEOPLE OF INDIA ! With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X.

33 Lok Sabha members were suspended from the Lower House of the Parliament on Monday, while 45 legislators were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the reminder of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 13 INDIA bloc MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on December 14 for demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the security breach of December 13 and today 33 more INDIA MPs, including a number of floor leaders, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for making the same "perfectly legitimate demand".

"Tanashahi ka Doosra Naam ModiShahi hai democracy has been suspended!" Ramesh said. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a process for trampling upon the fundamental rights of the people by running a bulldozer over opposition power". It shows the government does not want to run the House, he said, adding they have "stooped to such level" to hide the failures of the home minister.

"No action has been taken against the BJP MP with whom this issue began. The opposition is raising the voice of the people who are asking Amit Shah why four people breached the security of Parliament despite him being a powerful home minister," Gogoi said.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said Parliament has now become a place for suspensions not for discussion and debates. "It appears the government is hell bent on destroying every last shred of democracy in India. Dismissing 47 opposition MPs, including our Lok Sabha Leader @adhirrcinc ji, shows that the BJP wants to finish off the institution of Parliament," he said.

The government must be held accountable in Parliament for the security breach that took place under their watch. Instead of taking action against the BJP MP who issued the pass to those intruders, the BJP is suspending opposition MPs, he said.