New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asserted that it will not give up the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue and said that the matter had no link with the BJP’s demand for Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his recent remarks in London.

“Over the past few days, an effort has been made to find a compromise formula. To work out a middle path so that the opposition gives up the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue and then BJP will take back its demand for Rahul Gandhi’s apology. This is not possible. There is no link between the two issues. The demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue is an original issue and is based on events which have taken place. The allegation against Rahul Gandhi is baseless. We are not ready for a give-and-take. Rahul Gandhi has written to the Speaker under Rule 357 so that he be given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha and present his views over the allegations made by some ministers in the House. The demand for Rahul Gandhi’s apology is being repeated so that attention is diverted from the Adani issue,” Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.

“This is part of the PM’s 3D strategy. Distort, defame and divert. They have distorted Rahul Gandhi’s speeches, have defamed him and are now trying to divert attention from the Adani issue. Withdrawal of demand for JPC probe in Adani issue is non-negotiable for us,” he said.

The Congress veteran’s remarks came amid a deadlock in the second half of the Parliament’s Budget Session that started March 13. Since then, an aggressive Congress-led opposition has been pressing for a JPC probe into the Adani issue while the ruling BJP demanded that Rahul Gandhi should first apologize over his remarks related to Indian democracy in London recently.

Ramesh said Congress will not give up the JPC demand which is a political issue for the grand old party. “This is a political issue for us. We will not give it up. We have been protesting over the issue outside the Parliament also. We will deploy the organization to take the issue to the people,” said Ramesh.

According to the Congress Rajya Sabha member, there had been occasions earlier when the government of the day was opposed to similar demands for a JPC probe but gave up under opposition pressure.

“In 1992, when PV Narasimha Rao was the PM, a JPC was set up in the Harshad Mehta scam. Then in 2001, when AB Vajpayee was the PM, a JPC was set up to probe the Ketan Parikh scam. Both were stock market scams. But the present one is not limited to the stock market. It is related to the intentions and policies of the PM. We are asking the PM to break his silence over the issue,” said Ramesh.

The Congress leader said he has so far asked 100 questions related to the Adani scam from the PM but there has been no response.

“That is the difference between the SC’s expert panel probe and the JPC. The SC panel probe is meant to give a clean chit to the PM. It will dare not look into the issues that we are raising. Only the JPC can ask questions relevant to the scam. The government will give answers and everything will come on record. Things will be crystal clear,” said Ramesh.