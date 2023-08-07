New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has given a notice under Rule 66 and Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, opposing the legislative business of taking up for consideration and passage of 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023'.

Pathak, in his notice, said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023," cannot be introduced in this August House due to the following reasons listing out the rules related to the legislative business and urged the Chair to consider the same and to abhor from going ahead with the Bill.

According to Rule 66 (1) of the Rules Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council "Whenever a Bill seeking to replace an Ordinance with or without modification is introduced in the Council, these shall be placed before the Council along with the Bill a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated legislation by Ordinance".

The government has not informed the House about the circumstances that necessitated the promulgation of the Ordinance on May 19 this year, barely eight days after the Supreme Court of India's five judge Constitution Bench judgement of May 11, which the government overturned through this ordinance, he elucidated.

Therefore, without an explanation for the Ordinance, the government cannot proceed with the bill in this August House according to Rule 66 (1) Also the government has deleted Section 3A of the Ordinance from the text of the Bill and has also altered the language of Section 45D, both these changes will have to be intimated to the House, the notice read.

"Further, I oppose this Bill in accordance with the provisions of Rule 67, para two, which states "Provided that where a motion is opposed on the ground that the Bill initiates legislation outside the legislative competence of the Council, the Chainman may permit a full discussion thereon.""

The AAP Parliamentarian submitted that the Bill in its present form falls outside the legislative Competence of this House since it seeks to amend the Article 239 AA of the Constitution of India by simple majority, which is Constitutionally impermissible.

