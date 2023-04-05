New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested seven people and seized about 8.5 kgs of cocaine as it exposed two drug manufacturing factories from Maujpur and Jaffrabad. The action was initiated based on inputs that a drug factory was operating under the garb of a cloth coloring here. A raid in the said areas was accordingly launched under a campaign by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Crime.

Crime Branch's Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav said that one of the seven arrested is an Afghan national, who would get raw material from Afghanistan for the production of drugs. The raw material would come in containers, couriers and packets of medicines, he said. Since the factory was set up under the pretext of a jeans manufacturing and dyeing factory, the import and smell of chemicals did not draw any unwanted attention.

The CP further said that their network is spread across the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The preliminary interrogation revealed that the group had sent a consignment of drugs to Punjab just a day before their arrest. "We have also arrested two people from Punjab who would carry on this business there. The names of these two are not disclosed yet. We hope to arrest more people in the matter," the SP said.

Along with the wholesale supply, the accused also sold the drugs at retail prices. One of their suppliers, an minor boy, has also been taken into custody. He has revealed how he would sell drugs in small sachets on the street. The police also have inputs about two women named Neha and Asha who supply drugs in Old Delhi. Both are absconding, while the police are trying to nab them.