New Delhi Delhi police has arrested an accused who had shot his livein partner s mother in central Delhi s DBG Road on April 8 The accused was absconding after commiting the crime The accused had shot the mother of his livein partner when she intervened in the couple s fight over a petty issue police saidAccording to police on April 8 at about 6 PM an information was received at DBG Road police station regarding a firing incident at Dhobi Wali Gali Gaushala Road Siddhi Pura Delhi The police team reached the spot immediately and found the lady 40 having bullet injury on her shoulder She was shifted to a hospitalAfter preliminary enquiry a case Us 307 IPC amp 2527 Arms Act was registered at DBG Road police station and investigation was taken up aginst the accused person Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case a dedicated team of AntiAuto Theft Squad AATS was roped in along with the team of DBG Road police station and tasked to nab the culpritThe initial probe revealed that name of alleged person is Alok and he was living in livein relationship with the daughter of injured lady On the fateful day there was a dispute between Alok and his partner over a petty issue The injured lady had come to settle the issue between them but Alok got annoyed with that had a heated argument and in a fit of anger fired bullet that caused bullet injury to the ladyFurther probe revealed that Alok who was a desperate criminal and repeat offender hence to evade his arrest he was not using any mode of communication other than Instagram Technical surveillance was mounted and after concerted efforts team of AATSCentral was able to obtain his new Insta ID through his close friends Team further worked on technical points and tracked location of accused person in an OYO Hotel in the area of Rithala DelhiTaking all precaution team conducted raid at that place and nabbed him from hotel room Further during search of the room a sophisticated country made pistol used in crime along with 05 rounds was recoveredDuring interrogation he confessed of his commission of the crime and disclosed that he had a fight with his girlfriend and when mother of his partner came to settle the issue he had heated exchange of words with her and in anger he pulled out the illegal gun he was carrying and shot at her the bullet hit her in shoulder after which Alok fled from the spotHe had been staying in different OYOs hotels since then and changing locations continuously He further revealed that he was on parole in Case Us 30734 amp 2527 Arms Act police station Aman Vihar Delhi and was about to surrender in jail but couldn t make it due to nonavailability of his advocate police said ANI