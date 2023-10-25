New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant permission to hold All India Muslim Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on October 29, stating that the posters indicate the event can have communal overtones and result in communal tension in the Old Delhi area.

The high court, however, said after the festive season is over, it will be open for the petitioner organization to approach the authorities seeking fresh permission by giving a list of speakers and an assurance to the authorities that the event will not result in tension in the area. The application, if received, shall be considered by the authorities on its own merit.

"The letter dated October 16 withdrawing the no objection certificate (NOC) granted by Respondent no. 2 (Delhi Police) for conducting the event... does not require any interference," Justice Subramonium Prasad said. The high court passed the order on a petition filed by Mission Save Constitution. The organization claims to be working to create awareness among the masses about their constitutional rights.

The petitioner contended that after a series of meetings with officials of Delhi Police and taking several clearances, permission was granted for the meeting on October 29. Later, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Central Delhi district "unilaterally, in an arbitrary manner" revoked the permission calling the event "communal", the plea claimed.

The proposed program was scheduled to take place on October 29. The purpose of the organization was to launch a series of programs to strengthen all weaker sections of society, including Muslims and other communities such as SC, ST, and OBC.