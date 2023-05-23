zz

New Delhi: In a huge relief to the people of Delhi and its neighbouring states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted some relief from scorching heat due to a dip of temperature by 6 degree Celsius in the coming two days which may witness some rain coupled with gusty wind.

Delhi is reeling under a severe heatwave over the past several days with the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the city on Monday. Talking to ETV Bharat, IMD scientist Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Heatwave is likely to prevail in Delhi and some parts. The temperature could cross the mark of 45 degree Celsius on Tuesday."

He added, "In areas like Delhi University, Pitampura, Najafgarh and particularly areas in the South West Delhi, the heatwave is likely to prevail. This extreme rise in temperature and heatwave is predicted to prevail today. Due to western disturbance, the temperature is likely to drop in North West India mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, and Delhi. In some areas, clouds have already started to appear and due to this western disturbance and cloud formation, light rain is expected in the area", he said.

"So for 24 and 25 May, the temperature is predicted to fall by 6 degree Celsius," Srivastava said and added that "thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30- 40 km/h and at 40-50 km/h in some places." He further added that for the next four days, in light of the weather forecast, the region is likely to see a temperature drop of at least 5-6 degrees Celsius.