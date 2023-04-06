DELHI HC ORDERS AIIMS TO IMPORT DEXELL INJECTION TO SAVE AILING CHILDS LIFE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has ordered All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, to import Dexell injection. A woman whose four-year-old son has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment and the child has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

The High Court converted the woman's petitioner's plea into PIL. The complaint was routed through High Court's Registrar General office via e mail. In the petition, the woman stated that the Dexell injection was not available in the country. But, this injection was urgently required for her son's treatment. The petitioner further stated she was asked by AIIMS officials that she should seek remedial measures from ESIC dispensary situated at Nand Nagari, New Delhi. The ailing child's father has been empanelled for availing of medical coverage under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation scheme at the ESIC dispensary.

The petitioner was turned away by the authorities of ESIC dispensary, stating that the said injection was not available in the country and could not be purchased. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Dutta gave orders to AIIMS to import the Dexell injection so that the ailing child's treatment will be facilitated.

The counsel appearing on behalf of ESIC dispensary told the court that the hospital will bear the cost involved in purchasing the injectibles. The counsel also told the court that in the Indian Pharmacopoeia — the information about this injectible or substitute medicine is not available. Pharmacopoeia is the glossary containing the list of medicinal drugs published officially.

The High Court then directed AIIMS to expedite the process of importing the Dexell injections without making any further delay, so that they can be administered to ailing child at the earliest. The High Court also directed AIIMS to furnish the details of expenditure incurred in purchasing the injections, so that the same should be produced before the department concerned at ESIC dispensary for reimbursement.