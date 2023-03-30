New Delhi: The Delhi government has scheduled a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases on Thursday, officials said. The meeting was called for by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals along with other stakeholders will attend the meeting.

The meet comes a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported, the government data said.

Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent. Delhi recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday.

The city logged 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday. It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The national capital has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the surge in fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.