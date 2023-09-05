DELHI G20 SUMMIT LUCKNOW JAIPUR INDORE AND AMRITSAR AIRPORTS RESERVED FOR CONTINGENCY ARRANGEMENTS

New Delhi: The Union government has decided to keep Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Amritsar airports reserved with all contingency arrangements in case of any emergency during the G20 summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The decision was taken following a high-level security meeting that took place on Monday evening in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by officials from the Home Ministry, Intelligence Bureau, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF, and Delhi International Airport Limited.

As India is hosting global leaders in New Delhi during the G20 summit, a full-proof security arrangement has been made. Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also keeping a close watch on any possible and suspicious-looking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drones flying in New Delhi.

Special trained commandos from all the central paramilitary forces as well as the National Security Guard (NSG) have also been tasked with VVIP security. Significantly, the IAF has made special landing arrangements for an Air Force One plane and nearly 70 VVIP aircraft at the Palam technical area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for the upcoming G20 summit.

Also read: G20 Summit: AI-generated avatar to welcome world leaders at 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition

In fact, the air traffic control (ATC) has been directed to remain on high alert during the G20 summit and closely monitor flights entering New Delhi air space. In view of the global summit, various airlines have made requests to cancel a total of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights from September 8 to 10.

It is worth mentioning that the chief of the pro-Khalistani organization Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to storm the Indira Gandhi International Airport with a Khalistani flag ahead of the G20 summit.

On August 27, pro-Khalistani messages were written at five different metro stations in New Delhi. However, following swift action, the Delhi police arrested two accused namely Pritpal Singh alias Kaka and Rajwinder Singh alias Kale for vandalising the Delhi metro property.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that both the accused were paid by Pannun for their job. "It's a huge program where top global leaders are arriving in Delhi. So, we are not taking any chances. In fact, we are leaving no stone unturned as far as security issue is concerned," a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.