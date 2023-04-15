DELHI EXCISE SCAM COURT FIXES APRIL 24 FOR COGNISANCE OF EDS SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGE SHEET

New Delhi A Delhi court will consider on April 24 whether to take cognisance of Enforcement Directorate s second supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy scam case naming three individuals and five companies Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the caseSpecial Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed April 24 for arguments on the point of cognisance of ED s second supplementary prosecution complaint ED s equivalent of a charge sheet filed against Raghav Magunta Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra and five companies Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta told the courtAlso read Antinational powers against quality education for Dalits sent Sisodia to jail CM KejriwalFurther investigation is in progress to ascertain the role of the accused named in the ECIR ED version of FIR and other persons on various allegations he informed the court The antimoney laundering agency which arrested Sisodia is yet to chargesheet him In its nearly 2000page charge sheet the agency has included the statement of witnesses and accused persons as well as emails and other dataAlso read Excise scam Sisodia planted emails to show public approval for policy ED tells Delhi courtDuring the arguments on Sisodia s bail application the ED has told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity The court is scheduled to hear further arguments on Sisodia s bail plea on April 18 The court had earlier dismissed his bail application in the corruption case related to the alleged excise scam that is being probed by the CBI PTI