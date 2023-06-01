DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE SARATH CHANDRA REDDY TURNS APPROVER

New Delhi: In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, Aurobindo Pharma company director Sarath Chandra Reddy, who is facing charges in this case, has become an approver.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has agreed to allow Sarath Chandra Reddy to become an approver. Earlier, he was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of corrupting the government revenue system by forming a syndicate with various organisations and individuals and collecting money through unfair means.

On May 9, Delhi High Court granted bail to Reddy in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, a development that the BRS viewed positively with reference to party MLC K. Kavitha. Sarath Reddy, who is on interim bail, moved the designated court for extension of interim bail and simultaneously filed an application for regular bail in Delhi High Court citing health reasons.

The CBI arrested him in the same case but was released on bail after which ED enforced the arrest. Sarath Reddy’s bail came a day after the designated court granted bail to two Delhi-based businessmen who were accused of kickbacks from the ‘South Group’, a term the investigating agencies had coined to refer to Sarath Reddy, Bharata Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha and YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy.

Though the reasons for the grant of bail were different and in both cases the courts maintained that they were not going into the merits of the case, the developments in the last two days gave a ray of hope to the BRS leaders. They were hopeful that when the person who allegedly arranged kickbacks and people, who allegedly carried out the transaction through hawala were all out on bail, there will be no justification for the arrest of Kavitha.