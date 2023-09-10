DELHI DECLARATION IN LINE WITH DISCUSSIONS STEPPING STONE FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE EU

New Delhi: The negotiations to arrive at the New Delhi declaration which was adopted by G20 leaders were “cumbersome” but it was in line with our discussions, said a European Union official familiar with the negotiations. The official said the EU was “satisfied with the text”. The official praised the Indian leadership for its “wonderful job” and added that the New Delhi declaration was a “stepping stone” to bringing peace to Ukraine.

The declaration document which stated G20 countries will “unite” for a “just, and durable peace” in Ukraine will be helpful going ahead, the official added. The New Delhi declaration adopted on Saturday, read, “We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.” The official hopes that Brazil, which takes over the G20 presidency from India, will take forward the matter. Speaking on the Black Sea grain deal, the EU official said it was unfortunate that Russia did not hold on to the initiative. “We have not heard anything from Russia,” the official added.

The grain deal that had permitted Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports a year ago, despite the ongoing war, to help alleviate a global food crisis, was terminated by Moscow recently, which claimed that the requirements for the extension had been disregarded. The EU official also delved on the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. He said the work for the deal was on for some time, adding, it will be interesting going forward. The corridor which will connect Europe with Asia is of "historic importance", he added. This initiative could be seen as an alternate supply chain in a completely evolved post-pandemic world order. India is expected to gain significantly as it places India firmly on the route of trade flows from South East Asia to the Gulf, West Asia and Europe, giving India significant strategic and economic advantage, besides creating huge opportunities in the logistics and transportation sector. (ANI)