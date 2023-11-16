DELHI CONG MARCHES TO ED OFFICE DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST NARENDRA TOMAR SON OVER VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress Thursday marched to the Enforcement Directorate office here, demanding the resignation of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his son's arrest after a video purportedly showed the latter discussing crores of rupees with a "middleman", officials said.

The video purporting to show Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar and the "middleman" talking about money was shared widely on social media recently, giving the Congress fresh ammunition to target the BJP. Devendra Tomar has termed the video fake.

The protesting Delhi Congress workers carried placards and rased slogans. They asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not deploying the ED and the CBI to probe the video, the officials said.