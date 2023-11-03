It observed that the City's AQI has been on deteriorating trend since 10 am on Thursday and the sharp increases in the AQI worsened through the day. The average stood at 392 at 4 pm and at 402 at 5 pm.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force," the Committee said in a state detailing the 8-point action plan.