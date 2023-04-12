New Delhi: A 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by three persons in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area late on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rahul alias Khatara, a resident of Dakshinipuri.

" On Tuesday, at 10: 07 pm, police received a PCR call at police station Ambedkar Nagar about the incident of the stabbing of the teen by three persons. A police team immediately reached the spot and took the injured boy to a hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment", Chandan Chowdhary, DCP of South Delhi said. "Blood strains were found scattered in front of house no. 1/345, Dakshinpuri, New Delhi, where the deceased stayed," he added.

"A case under sections 302 and sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered,' police said adding "so far no one has been identified or detained, and further investigation is underway in the case."

Also read: Boy stabs girl for ending relationship, refusing to marry him

Earlier in March, one person was allegedly stabbed to death, and three more were left critically injured in the Madhu Vihar area in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Tara Singh (37 years), who was declared brought dead in the hospital, as per police.

In the same month, two men were stabbed to death in Friends Enclave in Delhi's Mundka area, while a 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area in the same month, police said.

Also read: Cricket tragedy: Umpire stabbed to death over 'wrong decision' in Cuttack, probe on